Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,838. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

