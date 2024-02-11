Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $9.88 on Friday, hitting $376.90. 3,500,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

