Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBTC. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

MBTC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition ( NASDAQ:MBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

