Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Increased by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 5.9% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.92. The company had a trading volume of 906,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,788. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.63. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

