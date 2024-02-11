NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
