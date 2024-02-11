Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.33

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and traded as low as $50.20. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
