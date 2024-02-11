NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,735 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

