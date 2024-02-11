nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $116,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.