NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

