NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $265.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

