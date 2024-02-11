ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.06 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

