Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Susquehanna

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $465.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $422.20.

ODFL stock opened at $435.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $448.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

