Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $8.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $953.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

