Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $8.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLO
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OLO Stock Performance
Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $953.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.24.
About OLO
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OLO
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.