Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

