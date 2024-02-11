Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.41 on Friday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

