OmniFlix Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.14 Million (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One OmniFlix Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market cap of $64.14 million and approximately $57,722.50 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.25288195 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $105,605.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

