ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $843,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.