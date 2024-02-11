Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $180.01 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $180.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

