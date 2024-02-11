Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$28.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OR. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OR opened at C$19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6180534 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

