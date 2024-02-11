Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to $27.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

