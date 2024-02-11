PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,731,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.