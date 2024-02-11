PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,642,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,070,857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.29% of PG&E worth $542,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PCG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,223,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,156. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

