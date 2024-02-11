Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAHC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $468.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

