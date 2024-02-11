Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.58. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.440 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.39.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

