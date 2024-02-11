Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.37-$2.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 1,041,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,936. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

