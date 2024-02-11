Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

