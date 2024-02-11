Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.9 %

LNC stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

