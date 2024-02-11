Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 2.3 %
FENG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
