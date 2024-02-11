Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

