PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in PPL by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

