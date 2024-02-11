Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.330-4.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.
PBH stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
