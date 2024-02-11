Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 202.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 157.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 243,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $184.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.93. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

