Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $419.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $319.23 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.39. The company has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.