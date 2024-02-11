Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.