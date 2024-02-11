Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.34 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

