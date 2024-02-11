Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

