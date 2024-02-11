Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

