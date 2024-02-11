Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.95 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

