Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,074 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Snowflake stock opened at $233.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average of $172.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

