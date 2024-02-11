Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,133,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.