Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

