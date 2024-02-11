Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.