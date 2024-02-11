Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

