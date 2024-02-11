PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.1 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRO. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PROS by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

