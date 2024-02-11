Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 5,885 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 180.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 438,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,507. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

