Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,879 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 110.5% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $437.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.