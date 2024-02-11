Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.30. 4,376,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,639. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $371,005,175 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.