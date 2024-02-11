Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $40.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTI stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.90. 2,367,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.35 and its 200-day moving average is $225.06. The company has a market cap of $350.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $249.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

