Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

