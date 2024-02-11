Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.32. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

